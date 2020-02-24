|
Thomas R. Bowditch
2/23/2020
Thomas R. Bowditch, 70, of Cresco, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 surrounded by his family at Lehigh Valley Pocono Hospice House in East Stroudsburg. He was the loving husband of Nancy (Collins) Bowditch.
Born in Orange, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Thomas A. and Regina (Poerner) Bowditch.
A proud Veteran, Tom served in the United States Army National Guard. He worked for the New Jersey Police Department in East Orange, New Jersey for 26 years. After his retirement, he was a mechanic in the New Jersey area before settling in the Poconos. Tom founded the Monroe County Joint Veterans Honor Guard where he provided honors for thousands of deceased veterans, as well as memorial dedications. Thomas was previous Commander of the American Legion Post 903 and the Monroe County Joint Veterans Guard. He was involved with taking care of the Tannersville War Memorial and was a member of the American Legion.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his step-children: Stephen Stack and his wife, Wendy of Cresco; Thea Stack-Davies and her husband, Edward of Montville, New Jersey; and Kathryn Stack-Rizzolo and her husband, Mark of Fairfield, New Jersey; sister, Regina Bowditch-Kottke of Wyoming; niece Rebecca Sullivan of Colorado, and five grandchildren: Angelica, Felicia, Johnny, Olivia, and Nicholas.
Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Calling hours will continue until 4 p.m. and end with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dean Michael Clarizio Foundation: DMCCF by visiting dmccfheroes.com/ or the by visiting woundedwarriorproject.org/
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
