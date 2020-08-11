Thomas R. McShea
08/06/2020
Thomas R. McShea, 61, of Pocono Pines, died unexpectedly, Thursday, August 6, 2020. He was a loving husband to Tracy (Weiss) McShea, with whom he shared 30 years of marriage.
Born in Bristol, he was a son of Judith (Raymow) McShea of Fairless Hills; and the late John P. McShea.
Tommy had a talent and passion for carpentry, serving the Pocono area with his self-run business for 45+ years. His love for the Poconos started as a child while spending summers with his family at Pinecrest Lake. He was a friend and helping hand to all. Hardworking, selfless and kind hearted, Tommy lit up the Poconos with his humor and positive outlook. Above all, he cherished spending quality time with his family.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by his son, Brogan McShea and his girlfriend, Theresa Besser of Pocono Pines; daughter, Danielle (McShea) Bradley and her husband, Joshua of Pottstown; brothers: Patrick McShea and his wife, Judith of Brielle, New Jersey; and Garry McShea and his wife, Priscilla of Boalsburg; sister, Judy (McShea) Oswald and her husband, Steve of Langhorne, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, James McShea.
A celebration of life will be held outdoors at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Blanche D. Price Memorial Park, 105 Government Center Way, Pocono Pines. Masks will be provided.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a charity of choice
Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
