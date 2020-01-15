|
|
Thomas R. Vernon
12/01/1956 - 01/12/2020
homas R. Vernon, age 63 of Kunkletown passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Thomas was the husband of Alada (Oslin) Vernon. They celebrated their 33rd Wedding Anniversary on September 28, 2019.
He was born in Phillipsburg, NJ on December 1, 1956 son of the late Elvin and Nina (Walters) Vernon.
Thomas had worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for Dobrinski Brothers in Falls, PA. He had also worked for H & K Inc, and Victaulic Corporation both in Easton.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Marines. He was also a member of the Marine Corp. League of Easton.
We have been blessed with the presence of Thomas in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Alada; his sons: Justin Vernon and his fiancé
Brooke, Kyle Vernon and Dylan Vernon.
He was the loving grandfather to his two granddaughters: Riley and Autumn Vernon.
Thomas is also survived by his siblings: Denny Vernon and his wife Joanne; Sandy Foster and her husband Byron; Linda McCormick and her husband Micker; Mary Vernon; Dorothy Kiefer and Nina Graham and 25 nieces and nephews and their children whose lives he touched so deeply.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings: Elvin Vernon Jr and Alice Christian.
A private Memorial Services will be held at the families discretion. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a . Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
1426 Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020