Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848

Thomas S. Yurick


1964 - 2019
Thomas S. Yurick Obituary
Thomas S. Yurick
9/22/1964 - 10/30/2019
Thomas S. Yurick, age 55 of Albrightsville, PA passed away suddenly on Wednesday, October 30th while at work in Collegeville, PA.
Thomas was the loving companion to Michelle Ramsey-Schneider for 23 years.
He was born in Bensalem on September 22, 1964, son of the late Thomas H. Yurick and Josephine (Momrock) Yurick.
Thomas had worked as an Insulation Installer for Coastal Insulation in East Windsor, NJ for many years.
We will remember how he loved hunting, fishing and telling stories about those times, sharing the beauty of what he had seen or experienced.
His love for his family meant the world to him and we were blessed to have him in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving companion Michelle Ramsey-Schneider; his daughter: Taylor Yurick; his son: Michael Schneider all of Albrightsville. He was the loving and gentle grandfather to the one and only apple of his eye: Alinea Schneider of Albrightsville.
He is also survived by a sister: Joanne Jasinski and her husband Joseph of Allentown, PA.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time.

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family, C/O Taylor Yurick, 118 Pecos Terrace, Albrightsville, PA 18210.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
