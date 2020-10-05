Thomas T. Nielsen
10/01/2020
Thomas Theodore Nielsen, 29, of Stroudsburg, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
He was the loving son of Mark Nielsen and Kathleen (Beyer) Nielsen.
Thomas was a truck driver for several years. He enjoyed hunting, and had a love for music as he played guitar. He always enjoyed being goofy and making people laugh. Most of all, he was a sweet, caring person, who loved his family. His children were everything to him, and he loved spending every minute with them. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Logan Nielsen, his daughter, Lily Nielsen; two brothers, Jason Nielsen, Mark Nielsen and his wife Deanna; a sister, Kara Nielsen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
No services are scheduled at this time. A celebration of life may be held on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Kresge Funeral Home