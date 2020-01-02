|
Thomas W. Baldwin
03/10/1938 - 01/01/2020
Thomas W. Baldwin, age 81 of Saylorsburg, formerly of West Palm Beach, FL passed away on January 1, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospice House Pocono in East Stroudsburg. Thomas was the loving husband of Mary Ann (Palmieri) Baldwin. They celebrated their 56th Wedding Anniversary in July 2019.
He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 10, 1938, son of the late Justin and Margaret (Healy) Baldwin.
Thomas had worked as a Railroad Conductor for Long Island Railroad in Long Island, NY for 28 years until retiring. He had attended Community Church in Mt. Pocono.
He was a former member of the Moose Club in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and he also volunteered at the Palm Beach Gardens Hospital in Palm Beach Gardens, FL for more than 10 years. He loved buy teddy bears and give them away to patients after surgery and children. He loved camping with his family and friends.
We have been blessed with the presence of Thomas in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Mary Ann of Saylorsburg; his sons: Anthony Baldwin and his wife Helen of Saylorsburg; Daniel Baldwin of Boynton Beach, FL and Robert Baldwin and his wife Frances of Bartonsville. He was the loving grandfather to his four granddaughters: Heather Anthony and her husband David, Kelly, Lauren and Danielle Baldwin and his two great grandsons: Asa and Liam Anthony who all lovingly called him Poppy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Thomas was preceded in death by his siblings: Patricia Porrello, Jason and George Baldwin.
Funeral services will be held 3 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA. Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 1 pm until time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020