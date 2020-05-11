|
|
Timmothy V. Antonucci
05/07/2020
Timmothy V. Antonucci, 27, of Henryville died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at home. Born in Toms River, New Jersey, he was a son of Vincent and Maria (Sadelski) Antonucci.
He attended the East Stroudsburg School district and the Monroe County Technical Institute. Timmothy worked for United Envelope in Mount Pocono as a machine repairman. He was an avid dirt bike rider and had a love for his Chevy pickup truck.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Christopher Sadelski of Canadensis; sister, Nicole Antonucci of Henryville; paternal grandfather, Robert Antonucci of NJ; maternal grandmother, Donna Sadelski of NJ; aunts: Margaret Sadelski-Atlak of NJ; Donna Sadelski of NJ; Denise Antonucci of PA; Christine Antonucci of FL; Kimberly Antonucci of NJ; uncles: John Sadelski of NJ; Stanley Sadelski of NJ; Bobby Antonucci of SC; and Alan Antonucci of SC; and many cousins.
A private graveside service will take place at St. Paul's Cemetery in Swiftwater.
Bolock Funeral Home and Crematory Inc.
6148 Paradise Valley Rd, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 11 to May 12, 2020