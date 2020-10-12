Timothy "TJ" J. Cherney

10/10/2020

Timothy Joseph "TJ" Cherney, 70, of Tobyhanna, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Mary (Wenzel) Cherney, with whom he shared 40 years of marriage. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he was a son of the late George and Wanda (Bramowicz) Cherney.

TJ was owner and operator of Divine Sign of Tobyhanna. He had the gift of drawing people together. TJ lit up a room when he arrived, notoriously with coffee in one hand and his guitar in the other. He not only brought the music, he brought life to the party. TJ loved to play for others, was often found at open mic, and will be remembered for playing at home during the holidays, special occasions, and just for fun.

He was unwavering in his faith and a deeply spiritual being. He loved to understand how things worked, take them apart, and fix or rebuild them. His engineer mind coupled with his big vision was expressed through his art, music, poems, inventions, cooking, and the one thing that mattered to him most, his love for his family. He was known for making others laugh and having made his home a safe haven for all who entered.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons: Greg Cherney of Royersford; John Cherney and his wife, Jessica of Fort Irwin, California; daughters: Jenene Cherney of Marietta, Georgia; and Kaitlyn Vanscoten and her husband, Nicholas of Tobyhanna; sister, Susan Sheridan of Wurtsboro, New York; and beloved grandchildren: Amilee, Hailey, Autumn, Gabe, and Axton. In addition to his parents, Timothy was preceded in death by siblings: Rose Marie Wilson, Helen Donnelly, Margaret Bem, and William Mack.

There will be a visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, October 15 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. Reverend Doctor Gina Maffia will conduct a memorial service at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.

Private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.

Bolock Funeral Home Crematory

6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store