Timothy M. "Tim" Phillips
5/4/1965 - 11/20/2019
Timothy M. "Tim" Phillips, 54, of Swiftwater, passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital, New York City, New York.
Born in Medina, Ohio on May 4, 1965, he was a son of Thomas J. Phillips, Jr. of Creston, Ohio, and Margaret "Peggy" (Hyatt) Phillips of Scotrun.
Tim graduated from Pocono Mountain High School and attended Rider University, Lawrence Township, New Jersey. He was currently employed in merchandising at Banko Beverage in Allentown.
He was the former assistant wrestling coach at Pocono Mountain School District. Tim enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and playing darts.
Surviving in addition to his parents, Tom and Peggy Phillips, is his companion Kim Witzig of York, PA; Kim's children, Madison, Dylan and Zachary; brothers, Shawn Phillips of Wilkes Barre, and Dirk Phillips and his wife, Lisa of Roseland, NJ; and sister, Tricia Petrane and her husband Frank of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Samantha, Connor, Gabrelle, Brady, Kelsey, Brennan and Reilly.
A visitation will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 from noon until 4:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made @www.yanacfuneralhome.com
Yanac Funeral Home
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019