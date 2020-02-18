|
Todd G. Remey
04/11/1958 - 02/15/2020
Todd G. Remey, 61, formerly of Stroudsburg, PA, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 in ManorCare-Easton.
Born April 11, 1958 in East Stroudsburg, PA, he was a son of the late Jack and Lorraine (Avery) Remey.
Todd graduated in 1976 from Stroudsburg High School. He served with the Army and National Guard.
He had been a self-employed carpenter. Years ago, he was a foreman at the former Smart Construction, Stroudsburg.
Todd enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.
He was of the Methodist faith.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Jeff Remey.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Pocono Lake Cemetery, 395 Old Rt. 940, Pocono Pines, PA. The Strunk Funeral Home, Inc., Easton, is in charge of arrangements. Offer online condolences at www.strunkfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
Strunk Funeral Home, Inc.
2101 Northampton Street, Easton
strunkfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020