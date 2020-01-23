Home

Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848

Toni Hoffman


1949 - 2020
Toni Hoffman Obituary
Toni Hoffman
12/01/1949 - 01/20/2020
Toni Hoffman, age 70 of Kunkletown passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem. Toni was the wife of the late Lance L. Hoffman Sr. who preceded her in death on July 23, 2004.
She was born in New Jersey on December 1, 1949, daughter of the late Anthony & Grace Miller. Toni was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Stroudsburg.
We have been blessed with the presence of Toni in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her son: Lance L. Hoffman Jr. and his girlfriend Grace Davidson of Kunkletown; her sisters: Marilyn Perno and Joyce Miller both of Orlando, FL.
She was the loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Corey Hoffman, Anthony J. Hoffman and Nathan Daily.
In addition to her husband Lance, she was preceded in death by a son: Anthony Hoffman and two brothers: Kenneth and William Miller.
Funeral Services will be held 11 am, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert with Pastor Steven Leap officiating.
Family and friends are welcome to offer condolences on Saturday, January 25th from 9 am until time of service at the funeral home.
Toni will be laid to rest next to her loving husband at the Kresgeville Cemetery in Kresgeville.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
