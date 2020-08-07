1/
Toni Lyn Aridas
08/05/2020
Toni Lyn Aridas 68 of Tannersville, Pa. passed away on Wednesday Aug. 5, 2020 at her home. She was the widow of Robert Ardias. Toni was a resident of the Tannersville area for the past 20 years. She was member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
She is survived by a brother-in-law Fr. Chris Aridas of Centereach, New York.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:00am from Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Cherry Lane Rd. Tannersville, Pa. with Fr. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Stroudsburg Cemetery. There will be a viewing on Wednesday Aug., 12, 2020 from 9:30am until the time of the mass at the church. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
