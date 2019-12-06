|
|
Tracy Jon Wolbert
8/7/1960 - 12/3/2019
Tracy Jon Wolbert, 59, of Stroudsburg, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 after a 43 year battle with multiple sclerosis.
Born on August 7, 1960 in East Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Richard B. Sr. and Grace (Madden) Wolbert and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1978 and from Williamsport Technical Institute with an electrical degree. While in school Tracy was a pitcher for Stroudsburg Little League and excelled in baseball. He also loved to race in motocross.
Surviving are his brother, Richard B. Wolbert, Jr. and wife Margo, and their children Rich Wolbert and Georgia Grace Wolbert all of Stroudsburg; and a brother in law, Harvin Langenbau of Clear Lake, Iowa and his children Shannon Langenbau of Iowa Falls, Iowa, Jay Langenbau of Clearlake, Iowa and Mary Langenbau-Vesely of Waterloo, Iowa and their children. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rene Marie Langenbau.
As per his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place at the H.G. Smith Crematory in Stroudsburg, His cremains will be placed with his parents and sister in Stroudsburg Cemetery at a later date.
Rest in peace, fly high Tracy. We love you and will miss you.
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019