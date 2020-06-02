Troy Dale Dallmeyer01/13/1967 - 05/19/2020Troy Dale Dallmeyer, 53, of Tobyhanna, passed away late Tuesday evening May 19, 2020 while under AseraCare Hospice, with his family at his side.Born in Brenham, Texas on January 13, 1967, he was a son of the late Herman and Hattie (Hermann) Dallmeyer.Troy was educated in Brenham and served his country in United States Army where he earned a National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge Rifle, and a M16 Sharpshooter Marksmanship Badge. Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Texas. Troy and his family relocated to Monroe County 14 years ago where he was known as a scrap collector, and car enthusiast.Troy was an active member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Mount Pocono, where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the Monroe County Cruisers Car Club, and the Lost in Time Car Club. Troy enjoyed fishing, Eagles, ridding his Harley and anything that had to do with cars.Preceding him in death in addition to his parents was his brother, Daniel Dallmeyer.Surviving is his loving wife of 25 years Laurie (Maloney) Dallmeyer of Tobyhanna; step-daughter, June Maloney of Tobyhanna; step-son, Francis Hensley of Joaquin, TX; grandchildren: Tabytha Manuel, Alysah Manuel, Seretta Manuel and Noel Manuel: brothers, Alfred Dallmeyer of Texas, and David Dallmeyer of Brenham, Texas; sisters, Esther Rosenbaum of College Station, Texas, Hattie Lampe of Brenham, Texas, and Martha Stowe and her husband Billy of North Zulch, Texas; nieces and nephews.His Pastor, Peter A. Richert will conduct a memorial service on Saturday June 6, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Our Savior Lutheran Church, 675 Belmont Ave. Mount Pocono. Family and friends are invited to express condolences on Saturday June 6, 2020 at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. In keeping with CDC COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, only 25 people will be allowed in the church at one time and are expected to wear a facemask.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono