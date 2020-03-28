|
Troy Franklin Beers
12/26/1962 - 03/27/2020
Troy Franklin Beers, 57, of Kresgeville, passed away surrounded by his loving family Friday, March 27, 2020, at his home.
Troy was the loving husband of Cynthia Marie "Missy" (Ginaldi) Beers. They celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on July 21, 2019.
Troy was born December 26, 1962, in Lehighton, son of Earl W. and Sue Ann (Burger) Beers of Kunkletown.
Troy was a graduate of the Pleasant Valley High School in Brodheadsville. He also graduated from Trinidad College in Colorado with a degree in Gunsmithing.
Troy had worked for H.T. Lyons, and was a proud member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19. Troy also owned and operated the West End Gun & Sport in Kresgeville.
Troy loved being outdoors, and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing.
We have been blessed with the presence of Troy in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his wife, Missy of Kresgeville; his parents, Earl and Sue Ann Beers of Kunkletown; his sons, Garrett Beers of Kunkletown, Lt. Colonel Charles A Trovarello and his wife, Lauren, of Minnesota, his daughters, Samantha Boyington and her husband, Brendan, of South Carolina, and Tara M. Trovarello of Kresgeville. He was the loving grandfather of three grandchildren, Max Trovarello, Jack Trovarello and Corra Boyington. Troy also is survived by his brothers, Greg Beers and his wife, Gail, of Lehighton, and Glenn Beers and his wife, Magdeline, of Kunkletown; and several nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You goes out to all of his extended family and friends at Sheet Metal workers Local 19 and H.T. Lyons.
Troy's wishes were to be cremated with a Celebration of life to be announced at a later date and at the convenience of his wife.
In memory of my husband, please take to heart and listen to these two songs that were played at our wedding: I Cross My Heart by George Strait, and The Dance by Garth Brooks.
