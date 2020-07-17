1/
Tshikaji Yolande Muleba
07/13/2020
Tshikaji Anne Yolande Muleba 49 of New York City, New York passed away on Monday July 13, 2020. Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo she was the daughter of Rose Kalubi and the late Dr. Nyanguila Joseph Muleba.
Tshikaji worked as a Diplomat for the United Nations for the past several years. She was of the Christian faith belonging to the Qodesh Family Church in Manhattan, N.Y.
In addition to her mother she is survived by a daughter: Sarah Nadira Sabwa of New York and 3 sisters: Nadaya Muleba, Delica Muleba and Marie Alice Muleba.
There will be a viewing on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 10-12:00noon at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 followed by a service starting at 12:00noon. Burial will be in the Stroudsburg Cemetery.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
