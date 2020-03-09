|
Valerie A. Cassella
10/15/1954 - 3/8/2020
Valerie A. Cassella, age 65 of Brodheadsville passed away with her loving family at her side on Sunday, March 8th at St. Luke's Hospital in Easton.
Valerie was the loving wife of Michael Cassella for 36 years.
She was born in Tacoma, Washington on October 15, 1954.
Valerie served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War as a Hospital Corpsman.
She had worked as a Registered Nurse/Psychologist at hospitals in Tennessee and New Jersey.
She was a member, supporter and did presentations for the American Cancer Society and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
We have been blessed with the presence of Valerie in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her husband: Michael; her son: Matthew Cassella of Brodheadsville; her parents: Norman and Betty L. (Virgilio) Barofski of East Brunswick, NJ ; two sisters: Victoria Sica and her husband Terry of Spotswood, NJ and Denise Barofski and husband Daniel Dermer of East Brunswick, NJ; a brother: Norman Barofski II of south Brunswick, NJ; two nephews: Richard Van Liew II of Colorado and Terry Sica Jr. of Spotswood, NJ.
She was preceded in death by a son: Christopher G. Cassella in 2015.
Interment is private and at the convenience of the family. No services are scheduled at this time.
