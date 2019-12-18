Home

William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
575 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA
Verna B. Thomas


1933 - 2019
Verna B. Thomas Obituary
Verna B. Thomas
11/30/1933 - 12/14/2019
Verna B. Thomas, 86, of Jackson Township, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, while under hospice care at home. She was the widow of Stanley Thomas.
Born on November 30, 1933 in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of the late Malchus and Icyline (Sharp) Ingleton and lived in the United States since 1967.
Surviving are three children, Patricia Thomas and Sharon Thomas both of Jackson Township, and Whitney Thomas of Upper Mt. Bethel; a brother, Austin Ingleton of Brooklyn, NY; and two granddaughters, Whitney Thomas of Staten Island, NY and Patricie Thomas of Florida.
The memorial service will be at 11:00AM on Saturday, December 28, at First Presbyterian Church, 575 Main Street, Stroudsburg.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019
