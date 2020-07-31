VERNA M. WAGNER

2/13/1926 - 7/23/2020

VERNA M. (BENDER) WAGNER "MINNA"

Born February 13, 1926, in Mountainhome, PA, Verna was a daughter of the late John George Bender and May Ada (Smith) Bender of Skytop, PA. She is survived by her daughter, Lonnie (Wagner) Woomer and husband, Bill, of Huntingdon, PA; as well as her grandchildren: Will Woomer of Huntingdon, PA, Madison Woomer of Hermosa Beach, CA, and Naysa Woomer of Boston, MA and her beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Merritt A. Bender and sister Mary E. Coffman.

Verna was in the hotel and resort management business her entire career, initially in the Poconos and then in Fort Lauderdale. She was an avid golfer and one of the highlights of her career was being a golf pro in the Poconos.

She moved to Huntingdon when she became a grandmother, and in her retirement years volunteered at Huntingdon House and served on the Board of Directors for Mainstream Counseling, where she also regularly filled in as a receptionist.

Verna delighted in her role first as aunt, then as mother, and, finally, as grandmother extraordinaire to her grandchildren and their friends; engaging in all sorts of adventures and shenanigans. She had a love for people and a zest for life that all who knew her admired.

A memorial service will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Huntingdon, where Verna was a member. Father Gene Tucker will officiate this service outdoors in the yard behind the church on Saturday, August 8 at 9:30 AM. Please bring your own lawn chairs and face masks. Social distancing will be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the church or to the Huntingdon County Humane Society.

