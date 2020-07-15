1/
Verna May Martz
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Verna May Martz
5/20/1933 - 7/14/2020
Verna May Martz, 87, formerly of Falls Creek, died Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, while under hospice care in her sister's home in Quakertown.
Verna was born on May 20, 1933 in the village of Wishaw, PA; a daughter of the late Reed and Julia Dickey. The family included seven daughters and two sons.
While visiting in Stroudsburg, she was introduced to a handsome young man, Lawrence Martz, who became her husband of fifty years. They had two daughters, Laurie and Lisa, and four grandchildren. Lawrence preceded her in passing in 2002.
Verna was a quiet, dignified and gentle woman who had limitless love for her family and friends.
She was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church in Falls Creek.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Revs. Dave and Emily Koehler officiating. Private burial will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, 14 Beechwood Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved