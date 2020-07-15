Verna May Martz5/20/1933 - 7/14/2020Verna May Martz, 87, formerly of Falls Creek, died Tuesday morning, July 14, 2020, while under hospice care in her sister's home in Quakertown.Verna was born on May 20, 1933 in the village of Wishaw, PA; a daughter of the late Reed and Julia Dickey. The family included seven daughters and two sons.While visiting in Stroudsburg, she was introduced to a handsome young man, Lawrence Martz, who became her husband of fifty years. They had two daughters, Laurie and Lisa, and four grandchildren. Lawrence preceded her in passing in 2002.Verna was a quiet, dignified and gentle woman who had limitless love for her family and friends.She was a member of the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church in Falls Creek.Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with viewing beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Revs. Dave and Emily Koehler officiating. Private burial will take place at Laurelwood Cemetery in StroudsburgMemorial contributions may be made in her name to the Beechwoods Presbyterian Church, 14 Beechwood Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg