Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
(570) 421-8383

Verna Weidman

Verna Weidman Obituary
Verna Weidman
5/16/2020
Verna (Peg) M. Barry Weidman, 98, of East Stroudsburg passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Nursing Home. She was the loving wife of the late Chester Weidman and they shared 31 years of marriage before his passing in 1979.
Born in East Stroudsburg she was the daughter of the late Burt and Myrtle (Smith) Barry.
Verna attended the East Stroudsburg School District. She then worked at the Monroe Silk Mill and then the Security Bank and American Candle Factory. Verna always enjoyed bullshiftin' 4x4 club events and loved dogs.
She is survived by her beloved son, Robert Weidman and his longtime companion Verna Janusz of East Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her brother George Barry.
Due to recent health concerns there will be no services scheduled at this time.
Burial will take place at Prospect Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lanterman and Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from May 19 to May 21, 2020
