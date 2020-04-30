|
Victor D. Woodman
4/30/2020
Victor D. Woodman, 69, of East Stroudsburg passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Pleasant Valley Manor. Born in New York City, NY, he was the son of the late Victor and Frances (Christopher) Woodman. He was the husband of Jaunita Artis Woodman of Jersey City, NJ.
Victor worked as a mental health counselor for Einstein Soundview Mental Health for most of his life. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, Victor is survived by his daughters; Lauryn, Shani, and Francine.
Cremation will be private. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020