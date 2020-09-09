Victor Mordan

Victor Mordan9/8/2020Victor Mordan, 54, of Cresco, Pa. passed away on Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Angela (Rodriquez) Mordan. Born in Easton, Pa. he was the son of MaryJane (Lilly) Kluge of Easton and the late Henry Frank Mordan.He was a resident of the Cresco area for that past 15 years and prior to that of Easton. He was employed as a supervisor in a Plastic & Chemical Co. for many years.In addition to his wife and mother he is survived 3 children. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360.Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg