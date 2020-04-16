|
Victor Raul Gardin
4/15/2020
Victor Raul Gardin, 86, of Hamilton Township, died Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus.
Born on March 4, 1934 in Yurimaguas, Peru, he was the son of the late Ernesto and Zoila (Amasifuen) Gardin.
He lived in Monroe County for the past eleven years, moving from Passaic, New Jersey.
Surviving are three children, Raul, Jovita and Zoila; sons-in-law Yonel Martell and Robert Thiel; daughters-in-law Rubi Lecca and Maritza Verdi; grandchildren Gina Maria, Gino Alexander, Victor Fernando, Zandra, Martin, Katherine Alexandra, Diego, Mirita, Katherine Rubi, Elissa, Melanie, Brenda, Joehan, and Karen; and great-grandchildren Yvana, Mathias, Adriano, Mariana, Liam, Sofia, Antonella, and Sebastian. He was preceded in death by his wife, Graciela Pisco de Gardin, in 2012, and his son, Jorge Gardin, in 2019.
Due to current health concerns, services and burial will be private at Stroudsburg Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020