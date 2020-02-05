|
|
Vincent A. Conti
2/1/2020
Vincent A. Conti 24, of Cresco, died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Florida.
Born in Staten Island, New York, and later moved to the Poconos in 1998, Vincent attended Pocono Mountain School District and worked for C.W. Price Tree Service.
He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Harris and his stepfather, James of Cresco; brother, James Harris Jr. of Cresco; father, Vincent Conti of Spring Hill, Florida; paternal grandparents: Vincent and Joanne Conti of Spring Hill, Florida; maternal grandmother, Linda Tripoli of Staten Island, New York; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Gus Tripoli.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 13 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020