Dr. Vincent DeFranco
9/9/1933 - 3/4/2020
Dr. Vincent DeFranco, 86, of Stroudsburg, died peacefully on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital-Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of Concetta A. (Viglione) DeFranco with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
Born on September 9, 1933 in Easton, he was the son of the late Philip and Teadora (DelGrosso) DeFranco. He was raised in Roseto and has lived in the Stroudsburg area for over 60 years.
He was a Lieutenant in the United States Navy from 1960 to 1962.
Dr. DeFranco was a Bangor High School graduate where he received the Scholar Athlete Award in 1951; lettered in baseball, football and basketball; and was a member of the National Honor Society. In 2004 he was inducted into the Bangor High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He attended Prep School at Blair Academy in 1952, where he lettered in football, baseball and wrestling, and was on the Academic Honor Roll.
He attended Colgate University on a full scholarship in 1956, and was a 1960 graduate of Temple University School of Dentistry.
Dr. DeFranco founded Pocono Dental Associates in 1962 where he practiced until retiring in March 2007 after 45 years of service.
He was a member of St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, a 3rd Degree member of Knights of Columbus, a Trustee at East Stroudsburg University for the past 12 years, and a very proud member of his ROMEO Club.
Vincent enjoyed golf, painting, reading and crossword puzzles.
Also in earlier years, he boxed and played semi-pro baseball in the Blue Mountain League.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children; Philip DeFranco of Bangor, Michelle DeFranco and husband David Cohen of New York City, and Vincent DeFranco of Los Angeles, CA; a grandson, Benjamin Cohen; his twin sister, Theresa DeBerardinis and husband Ferdinand of Roseto; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Martin DeFranco.
The viewing will be on Sunday, March 8, from 3:00 to 6:00PM at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Monday, March 9, at St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church, 200 Brodhead Avenue, East Stroudsburg with Rev. Alfred Vito as celebrant. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Mausoleum in Roseto.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to St. Matthew's Church, 200 Brodhead Avenue, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301.
