Vincent F. Incalcaterra Sr.
Vincent F. Incalcaterra Sr.
08/25/2020
Vincent F. Incalcaterra Sr, 73 of Stroudsburg, Pa. passed away on Tuesday Aug. 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Antoinette (Toni) Alehovich Incalcaterra with whom he would have celebrated 40 years of marriage.
Vincent was a resident of the Stroudsburg area for the past 32 years. He was employed as the finance manager for Young Volkswagen in Easton for 15 years prior to his retirement. He was of the catholic faith and was a navy veteran.
In addition to his wife Toni he is survived by a daughter LeeAnne Fusaro and her husband Nino of Rockaway, N.J. and a son Vincent F. Incalcaterra Jr. of Stroudsburg, Pa. a brother Frank Incalcaterra and his wife Jill of Northampton, Pa. and 2 grandchildren: Vincent F. Incalcaterra III and Brielle Incalcaterra.
There will be a private catholic service for the immediate family at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 with cremation to follow.
Memorial donations can be made to a veteran's organization of one's choice or to the National Rifle Association in Vincent's memory.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
