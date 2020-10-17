Vincent George Pfeifer

5/03/1967 - 10/14/2020

Vincent George Pfeifer, 53, of Pen Argyl, passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020.

Born May 3, 1967 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the son of William J. "Bill" Pfeifer Sr. of Stroudsburg and the late Margaret B. "Marge" (Brandimarti) Pfeifer.

Vincent loved to fish and enjoyed yard sales and flea markets.

In addition to his father , he is survived by his children Devon Pfeifer, Kennady Lorrah-Pfeifer and Elliott Lorrah-Pfeifer; his children were his first priority, he adored them and they were the most important part of his life.

He is also survived by his sister Janine Marie Eigenbrode and her husband Shawn, and his brother William J. Pfeifer Jr and his wife Sherry; his uncles Phil Brandimarti and his wife Alice, Robert Pfeifer and his wife Delores and Edward Pfeifer and his wife Janet; and nieces and nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10 am at the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main Street Stroudsburg with Father Carmen Perry as celebrant. There will be a private (family) viewing from 9 am until the time of Mass at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store