1/1
Vincent George Pfeifer
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent George Pfeifer
5/03/1967 - 10/14/2020
Vincent George Pfeifer, 53, of Pen Argyl, passed away on Wednesday October 14, 2020.
Born May 3, 1967 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the son of William J. "Bill" Pfeifer Sr. of Stroudsburg and the late Margaret B. "Marge" (Brandimarti) Pfeifer.
Vincent loved to fish and enjoyed yard sales and flea markets.
In addition to his father , he is survived by his children Devon Pfeifer, Kennady Lorrah-Pfeifer and Elliott Lorrah-Pfeifer; his children were his first priority, he adored them and they were the most important part of his life.
He is also survived by his sister Janine Marie Eigenbrode and her husband Shawn, and his brother William J. Pfeifer Jr and his wife Sherry; his uncles Phil Brandimarti and his wife Alice, Robert Pfeifer and his wife Delores and Edward Pfeifer and his wife Janet; and nieces and nephews and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 10 am at the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main Street Stroudsburg with Father Carmen Perry as celebrant. There will be a private (family) viewing from 9 am until the time of Mass at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved