Vincent J. McMail II06/07/2020Vincent J. McMail II, 57, of Tobyhanna, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Veronica McMail.Born in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late Vincent J. and Irene (Stroinski) McMail.Vincent worked for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102 in Parsippany, New Jersey. He was an avid "face melting" drummer, and a "master electrician".In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Vincent Joseph McMail III; and Erin McMail both of Tobyhanna; grandchildren: Vincent Joseph McMail IV; and Arwen Arabella Maynes; daughter-in-law, Mariella McMail; son-in-law, Ryan "pizza boy" Maynes; and countless friends, whom were as good as blood! He was preceded in death by his son, Ryan McMail.Services are private; cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Cresco.