Vincent O'Neal Shomo
7/30/1940 - 6/9/2020
Vincent O'Neal "KO" Shomo was born July 30, 1940 at St. Vincent Hospital in Manhattan, NYC to the late Itury Harry Shomo and Mamie Marie Shomo. Vincent departed this life on June 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Eloise Shomo, Patricia Shomo, Emily Shomo and Itury "Bobby" Shomo.
Vincent was educated in the New York City Public Schools System and graduated from DeWitt Clinton High School. Later he attended Pace University where he majored in Accounting with a concentration in Business Administration.
Vincent grew up in Harlem, NY where he discovered his first love, BOXING. Shomo's boxing career began at the young age of six, where he trained at the Lt. Joseph P. Kennedy Center under the guidance of long- time coach and manager, Fred "Freddie" Jones. Shomo won four Daily News Golden Glove titles in five years between 1956 – 1960. In 1959 Shomo was first in the lightweight category for the Pan American Games where he defeated his opponents in various matches by three first round knockouts. From then on, he was known as, Vince "KO" Shomo. Vincent continued his boxing career until 1968, with the period 1960 to 1968 as a professional boxer. Among his other amateur accolades were three AAU national championships in 1957, '59 and '60, two Tournament of Champions titles and a pair of Intercity Championships. He also won a gold medal at the 1959 Pan American Games. Shomo found his way back into the ring in as an official in 1980.
Vincent's talents and achievements went beyond the boxing ring. He had a long-standing career in finance with many honorable institutions, including: The New York Attorney General's Office, The New York City Board of Education, The Lebanese American University and Ring Magazine.
In 1969, Vincent met the love of his life, June Clarice (Campbell) Shomo; and in 1970 they had their first child, Sean Shomo. Later in their relationship, Vincent was united in holy matrimony to June; and from this union, they had their second child, Shevaun (Shomo) Martin in 1984. In the early 90's, Vincent and June moved from their fast-paced life in New York City to East Stroudsburg, PA where they raised their daughter. Shortly after planting their new roots, Vincent, June and Shevaun joined Christian Missionary Alliance Church and were faithful servants for many years under the leadership of Rev. Robert L. Bass. Vincent was preceded in death by his Wife, June Clarice Shomo on December 4th, 2001.
Vincent was known for his love of Boxing and he made certain that everyone he encountered heard his entire autobiography. He was proud to speak of his accomplishments and enjoyed having long conversations and debates with other Boxing enthusiasts. Despite his love of fighting, Shomo had a humble and peaceful soul. He was often the voice of reason and avoided drama outside of the ring. But on occasion his voice of reason wasn't always heard. He would often say to the bull-headed guys in the neighborhood, "If y'all got beef with each other, I'll gear you up and take you to the ring!". Vincent enjoyed being with his family and loved ones and would give the shirt off his back to help someone in need. Despite that tough exterior he portrayed in the Boxing world, Vincent Shomo had a loving heart and soul.
He leaves to cherish his memory: 1 Aunt, Hattie Shomo ; 1 Son, Sean Shomo; 1 Daughter, Shevaun (Shomo) Martin; 3 Granddaughters, Destini Harper, Danae Harper, Damiyah Martin; 3 Sisters In-Law, Laverne "Jackie" (Campbell) Bland, Blanch "Peaches" Campbell and Diane Campbell; 3 Brothers In- Law, Glynn Campbell, Sr., Warren Campbell, Sr. and Edward "Eddie" Bland; 2 Sons In-Law, Daryl Napier and Darrell Martin, Jr., Nieces, Nephews and a host of other relatives, and friends.
A Private Viewing and Service will be held in Jesus The Christ Church with Rev. Robert L. Bass, Officiating. Interment will follow in Stroudsburg Cemetery.
