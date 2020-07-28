1/
Vinnie Ashley
07/25/2020
Vinnie Ashley, 72, of Tobyhanna passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Born in Barnwell, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Ozzie and Gassie Mae (Patterson) Ashley.
Vinnie had resided in the Tobyhanna area for the past 5 years, and prior to that in Jersey City, NJ.
Vinnie is survived by her son Raymond Ashley and wife Felicia of Tobyhanna, as well as grandchildren; Janiya, Jayden, Jasmin, and Jada.
Cremation will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc.
23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
