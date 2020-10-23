1/1
Viola Jessie Fetherman
1934 - 2020
03/12/1934 - 10/20/2020
Viola Jessie Fetherman, 86, of Stroudsburg, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in Waymart, PA. She was the loving wife of the late Bernard Paul Fetherman with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. She was born March 12, 1934 to the late Andrew and Martha (Derrick) Repsher. Viola was also preceded in death by her daughter Patricia A. Fritz.
Viola is survived by her sons George Fetherman and his wife Colleen, Gary Fetherman and his wife Linda: daughters; Debra Bak, Sharon Nauman and husband Leroy, 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 1p-3p at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc
27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg

Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home, Inc.
27 Washington Street
East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
5704218383
