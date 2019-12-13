|
Violet C. Kromer
12/11/2019
Violet C. Kromer, 98, of Bangor, passed away Wednesday, December 11 in Slate Belt Health & Rehab, Bangor.
She was the loving wife of the late Roy Kromer and the late Alton Borger.
Born in North Bangor, she was the daughter of the late Floyd Weidman Sr. and the late Minnie (Brewer) Weidman.
Violet was a member of St. Matthew's UCC Church in Kunkletown.
She was a cook at the former Horse Head Inn in Palmerton for over ten years. Prior to, as well as after her cooking career, she worked at local blouse mills in the area. She was a former volunteer at the Kunkletown Fire Company. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by a son, Glenn Borger and his wife Sandra of Nazareth; a stepdaughter, Karen George and her husband Jay Franklin of Kunkletown; two sisters, Dorothy Brewen of Wind Gap, Shirley Sylvester of Bangor; eight grandchildren, three step grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, and six step great-grandchildren. In addition to her late husbands and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Wahrmann, a brother, Floyd Weidman Jr; five sisters, Marion, Ruth, Esther, Mildred, and Joyce; and a great-grandchild, Samantha Agins.
A visitation will be held on Monday, December 16 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the St. Matthew's UCC Church in Kunkletown. Church services will follow at 11:00 AM with Rev. Suzanne Brooks-Cope officiating. Burial will follow in St. Matthew's Cemetery, Kunkletown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Matthew's United Church of Christ, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
www.kresgefuneralhome.com
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019