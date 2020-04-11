|
Virginia I. Beers
04/10/2020
Virginia I. "Ginny" Beers, 90, of Stroudsburg, formerly of Saylorsburg, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, in Pleasant Valley Manor, Stroudsburg.
Born in Stroudsburg, she was the loving daughter of Francis and Minnie Gower.
Ginny was a cook at Pleasant Valley Manor in Stroudsburg, for more than ten years before retiring in 1986. Prior to that, she had been a cook at the Effort Diner for ten years. She was a simple, sweet, and kind woman, and she will be deeply missed by her friends and family.
She is survived by her niece, Cathleen Foley; her grand-niece, Leapha DeAngelo; and her great-grandnephew, Achilleus Nonnemaker.
No services are scheduled at this time. Burial of the ashes will be scheduled at the convenience of the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
