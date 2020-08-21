Virginia Johnson11/20/1943 - 08/16/2020Virginia Johnson died unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at the age of 76Virginia was born in Queens, New York on 11/20/1943 To Walter Johnson and Mary Conerty . Virginia raised her children in Milford, PA and spent her retirement in Tampa, Florida. Virginia throughly enjoyed a clean home and she spent her retirement years cooking, cleaning, and entertaining all her friends. She also loved spending time with her cat Onyx.Virginia is survived by her sisters: Jean Saffioti and Alice Johnson; predeceased by her brother Vincent Johnson; children: Augie Stile, Christine Stile, Tim Stile, and John Stile; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Cat: Onyx ; and many friendsVirginia felt spiritually connected to the universe. She believed that everyone deserves their own version of happiness. Virginia found her happiness with her friends and by raising 4 beautiful children.Arrangements:Virginia was cremated on August 20, 2020 in Florida. Due to COVID a public celebration of life mass will take place at a future time.In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to be made to the "Children's Diabetes Foundation"The family appreciates all of your kind thoughts and prayers.SouthWest Florida Funeral and Cremation Services2620 Highlands Road. Harbour Heights, Fl 33983