Virginia Johnson
11/20/1943 - 08/16/2020
Virginia Johnson died unexpectedly on August 16, 2020 at the age of 76
Virginia was born in Queens, New York on 11/20/1943 To Walter Johnson and Mary Conerty . Virginia raised her children in Milford, PA and spent her retirement in Tampa, Florida. Virginia throughly enjoyed a clean home and she spent her retirement years cooking, cleaning, and entertaining all her friends. She also loved spending time with her cat Onyx.
Virginia is survived by her sisters: Jean Saffioti and Alice Johnson; predeceased by her brother Vincent Johnson; children: Augie Stile, Christine Stile, Tim Stile, and John Stile; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; Cat: Onyx ; and many friends
Virginia felt spiritually connected to the universe. She believed that everyone deserves their own version of happiness. Virginia found her happiness with her friends and by raising 4 beautiful children.
Arrangements:
Virginia was cremated on August 20, 2020 in Florida. Due to COVID a public celebration of life mass will take place at a future time.
In lieu of flowers the family requests a donation to be made to the "Children's Diabetes Foundation"
The family appreciates all of your kind thoughts and prayers.
