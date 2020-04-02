|
|
Virginia M. Anglemyer
12/24/1946 - 4/1/2020
Virginia M. Anglemyer, age 73 of Polk Twp., Kunkletown passed away peacefully April 1, 2020 at the Phoebe Home in Allentown.
Virginia was the loving wife of the late Richard L. Anglemyer who passed away on July 15, 2008.
She was born in East Stroudsburg on December 24, 1946, daughter of the late William A. and Virginia M. (Megargel) Stiff.
Virginia had worked as a clerk at the Indian Mountain Golf Club in Kresgeville for many years.
She was a member of St. Matthew's United Church of Christ in Kunkletown where she served as a former member of the church council.
We have been blessed with the presence of Virginia in our lives. She will be deeply missed by her children: Rick Anglemyer and his wife Laura, Jean Smith and her husband Bernie and Rose Arace and her husband Joe all of Kunkletown. She was the loving grandmother to her eight grandchildren: Rebecca and Tucker Anglemyer, Ashley, Skye and Bernie Smith, Elizabeth and Katelin Arace and Jiovonni Vesga and one great grandson: Nicholas Vesga.
She is also survived by a cousin: Thomas LaBar of Mountainhome.
In addition to her husband Richard, she was preceded in death by a son: Vance D. Anglemyer and a sister: Leslie Ann Borger.
With the circumstances in our community a Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: St. Matthew's UCC, 102 Church Road, Kunkletown, PA 18058 or Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 1426 Route 209, Gilbert, PA 18331.
Gower Funeral Home
1426 Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020