Vivian C. Cobb
1/17/1919 - 1/3/2020
Vivian C. Cobb, 100, of East Stroudsburg PA, passed away on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 at Spring Village at Pocono. She was born on January 17th, 1919 in Cranford, New Jersey. The daughter of the late Theodore and Louise (Etheline) Bailey Cobbs. She was a resident of Monroe County since 1965.
Vivian was an active member of the Stroudsburg United Methodist Church. Miss Vivian earned her Master's Degree in Education and was an art teacher in the Bronx, NY for 40 years.
She is survived by her cousin Catherine Chambers, her husband Kenneth Chambers and their son Kenny, from Plymouth Meeting, PA, all her friends at her Parish and all the people who loved her so very much. Miss Vivian has touched many lives in her almost 101 years of life, from her art to her sewing at Pocono Palace, sewing out of her home, making wedding dresses.
She had a wonderful sense of humor and an enormous zest for life, she will always be remembered by everyone who knew her, she just had that way about her to leave a precious mark in all our hearts, all our memories of her will live on in us for years to come.
We love you Miss Vivian C. Cobbs, today and always and forever. You will be greatly missed, you were one in a million.
There will be a viewing on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th St., Stroudsburg, PA. And again on Thursday, January 9th, from 10:15am until time of services at the church. Funeral services will be Thursday, January 9th, 2020 at Stroudsburg United Methodist Church, 547 Main St., Stroudsburg with Pastor Bob Shank officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: United Negro College Fund or Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
