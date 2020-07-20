1/
Vivian L. "Dolly" Kessler
1964 - 2020
Vivian "Dolly" L. Kessler
2/28/1964 - 7/15/2020
Vivian "Dolly" L. Kessler, age 56 of Saylorsburg passed away July 15th at Pleasant Valley Manor in Stroudsburg.
Dolly was born in Gettysburg on February 28, 1964 daughter of the late Leroy Kessler and Viola (Herring) Myers.
She was the wife of the late Walter Everitt who passed away on December 1, 2018.
Dolly had worked as a manager for the American Hotel in Kunkletown for 13 years.
We have been blessed with the presence of Dolly in our lives and she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Dolly is survived by a daughter: Stefanie Calise of Florida a son: Michael Caskie of Sayreville, TN' a grandson: Landon Calise.
She is also survived by her siblings: Anita Bauer and her husband Steve of Saylorsburg; Ave Gioginco of Oklahoma, Karen Jean Congleton and her husband Bill of Gettysburg; Will Kessler and his wife Karen of Gettysburg and King Gatten and his wife Cathy of Michigan and a niece: Miranda Bauer and a nephew: Steven Bauer.
A private memorial service will be held at Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert.
Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
