Vivian V. Miller
6/5/2020
Vivian V. Miller, 84, of Canadensis, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Forrest D. Miller, whom passed away in 2011.
Born in Canadensis, she was a daughter of the late William and Velma (Sommers) Price.
Vivian graduated in 1954 from Barret High School in Canadensis. During her working career, she was employed by A&P grocery store and worked for many of the stores in the area. Forrest and Vivian lived in Pocono lake for more than 40 Years, where they raised their three children. During those years, she was involved with Clymer Library where she was a founding member. After their retirement, Forrest and Vivian returned to Dutch Hill to live in the home they built with their own hands. Vivian will be remembered as a strong-willed pioneer woman, who loved gardening, and preserving the harvest. She was always willing to share her knowledge with others. Vivian also loved to bake, and many have enjoyed her huckleberry buckles and shoofly pie. Her children and grandchildren fully expect her help with their gardens this summer.
She is survived by a daughter: Jody Hutton of Pocono Lake; two sons: Joel Miller and his wife, Robin of Pocono Lake; and Justin W. Miller of Pocono Summit; siblings: Dale Price, LeMar Price, and Doug Price; seven grandchildren: Abbie, Emily, Rebecca, Scott, Joshua, Kaitlin, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Forrest, Sawyer, and Barrett; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Winfield Price, Alberta Price Senn, Arvella Price Magdzak and Elaine Price McKenna.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem United Church of Christ in Pocono Pines, by visiting salemunitedchurchofchrist.org/.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
6/5/2020
Vivian V. Miller, 84, of Canadensis, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Forrest D. Miller, whom passed away in 2011.
Born in Canadensis, she was a daughter of the late William and Velma (Sommers) Price.
Vivian graduated in 1954 from Barret High School in Canadensis. During her working career, she was employed by A&P grocery store and worked for many of the stores in the area. Forrest and Vivian lived in Pocono lake for more than 40 Years, where they raised their three children. During those years, she was involved with Clymer Library where she was a founding member. After their retirement, Forrest and Vivian returned to Dutch Hill to live in the home they built with their own hands. Vivian will be remembered as a strong-willed pioneer woman, who loved gardening, and preserving the harvest. She was always willing to share her knowledge with others. Vivian also loved to bake, and many have enjoyed her huckleberry buckles and shoofly pie. Her children and grandchildren fully expect her help with their gardens this summer.
She is survived by a daughter: Jody Hutton of Pocono Lake; two sons: Joel Miller and his wife, Robin of Pocono Lake; and Justin W. Miller of Pocono Summit; siblings: Dale Price, LeMar Price, and Doug Price; seven grandchildren: Abbie, Emily, Rebecca, Scott, Joshua, Kaitlin, and Lindsay; great-grandchildren: Dominic, Forrest, Sawyer, and Barrett; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings: Winfield Price, Alberta Price Senn, Arvella Price Magdzak and Elaine Price McKenna.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salem United Church of Christ in Pocono Pines, by visiting salemunitedchurchofchrist.org/.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Rd., Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.