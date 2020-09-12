Walter J. Cunningham Jr.
09/11/2020
Walter J. Cunningham Jr., 62, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Bay Shore, N.Y., he was the son of Mary (Firtz) Cunningham of Tannersville, and the late Walter J. Cunningham.
Walter was a resident of the Tannersville area. He was employed as a salesman for the D'Arrigo Company. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to his mother, Mary, he survived by siblings, Eileen O'Brien and husband, George, David O'Brien and wife, Andrea, Stephen O'Brien and fiancé, Kaitlyn King; nephews, Kaiden O'Brien, Stephen O'Brien, Caleb O'Brien, and niece, Skylar O'Brien. He was preceded in death by Walter J. Cunningham Sr., and Scott Cunningham.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville, with Fr. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Walter's name to the American Cancer Society
for Children.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Pulafuneralhome.com