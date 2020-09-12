1/
Walter J. Cunningham Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter J. Cunningham Jr.
09/11/2020
Walter J. Cunningham Jr., 62, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Bay Shore, N.Y., he was the son of Mary (Firtz) Cunningham of Tannersville, and the late Walter J. Cunningham.
Walter was a resident of the Tannersville area. He was employed as a salesman for the D'Arrigo Company. He was a member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Tannersville, Pa.
In addition to his mother, Mary, he survived by siblings, Eileen O'Brien and husband, George, David O'Brien and wife, Andrea, Stephen O'Brien and fiancé, Kaitlyn King; nephews, Kaiden O'Brien, Stephen O'Brien, Caleb O'Brien, and niece, Skylar O'Brien. He was preceded in death by Walter J. Cunningham Sr., and Scott Cunningham.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Cherry Lane Road, Tannersville, with Fr. Richard E. Czachor as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made in Walter's name to the American Cancer Society for Children.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N 9th St, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Pulafuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved