1/1
Waltraud Martin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Waltraud's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Waltraud Martin
8/12/2020
Waltraud Martin,100, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Grace Park in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Martin who passed away in 1982.
Born in Berlin, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Martha (Michael) Stutzki.
Known to her family as a pioneer, Waltraud Martin was a business co-creator with her husband, Paul in post-World War II Germany producing women's clothing. She came to the United States in 1957, her family following her a few months later. Later in life, she was known for knitting fashionable clothing. Her creativity extended further to becoming a master baker. She still baked even at age 100 and practiced other hobbies including crossword puzzles and playing cards. What delighted her more than almost anything else, besides being a lover of cats and dogs, was to be politically active. She voted in every election since becoming an American citizen in 1965.
She is survived by her daughters: Ingrid Martine and her husband, Joe Ahlers of Valley Mills, Texas; Brigitte Martin of Stroudsburg; son-in-law, Kevin O'Brien of Dunedin, Florida; and grandson, Jason Jaeger of Albrightsville.
Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter by visiting camppapillon.org.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved