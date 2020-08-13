Waltraud Martin
8/12/2020
Waltraud Martin,100, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Grace Park in Stroudsburg. She was the loving wife of the late Paul Martin who passed away in 1982.
Born in Berlin, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Martha (Michael) Stutzki.
Known to her family as a pioneer, Waltraud Martin was a business co-creator with her husband, Paul in post-World War II Germany producing women's clothing. She came to the United States in 1957, her family following her a few months later. Later in life, she was known for knitting fashionable clothing. Her creativity extended further to becoming a master baker. She still baked even at age 100 and practiced other hobbies including crossword puzzles and playing cards. What delighted her more than almost anything else, besides being a lover of cats and dogs, was to be politically active. She voted in every election since becoming an American citizen in 1965.
She is survived by her daughters: Ingrid Martine and her husband, Joe Ahlers of Valley Mills, Texas; Brigitte Martin of Stroudsburg; son-in-law, Kevin O'Brien of Dunedin, Florida; and grandson, Jason Jaeger of Albrightsville.
Burial is private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Camp Papillon Animal Shelter by visiting camppapillon.org
