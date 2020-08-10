Wanda L. Bailey4/2/1946 - 8/5/2020Wanda L. Bailey, 74, of Stroud Township, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg after being stricken at home. She was the widow of Charles T. Bailey who died July 22, 2006.Born on April 2, 1946 in Kenvil, NJ, she has lived in Monroe County for twenty years.Prior to retirement, Wanda worked as an Insurance Claims Adjuster.Surviving are two children; Charles "Chuck" Bailey of Center Valley and Sheryl Barker of Washington Twp, NJ; four grandchildren, Christopher Brown, Kenneth Brown, Chelsea Brown and Eden Bailey; two great-grandsons, Javien and Jionni Canongo; four siblings, Donna VanSlooten, Beverly Brennan, Paula Stanlick and Russell Westerkamp; and several nieces and nephews.Wanda's family believes she was an angel on earth, as she was an amazing and strong woman who truly was the glue to her family.Cremation was private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg