1/1
Wanda L. Bailey
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda L. Bailey
4/2/1946 - 8/5/2020
Wanda L. Bailey, 74, of Stroud Township, died suddenly on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, upon arrival at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg after being stricken at home. She was the widow of Charles T. Bailey who died July 22, 2006.
Born on April 2, 1946 in Kenvil, NJ, she has lived in Monroe County for twenty years.
Prior to retirement, Wanda worked as an Insurance Claims Adjuster.
Surviving are two children; Charles "Chuck" Bailey of Center Valley and Sheryl Barker of Washington Twp, NJ; four grandchildren, Christopher Brown, Kenneth Brown, Chelsea Brown and Eden Bailey; two great-grandsons, Javien and Jionni Canongo; four siblings, Donna VanSlooten, Beverly Brennan, Paula Stanlick and Russell Westerkamp; and several nieces and nephews.
Wanda's family believes she was an angel on earth, as she was an amazing and strong woman who truly was the glue to her family.
Cremation was private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved