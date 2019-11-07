|
Wanda M. Lamoreaux
07/06/1934 - 11/04/2019
Wanda M. Lamoreaux, 85, of Greentown passed peacefully November 4th, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family. Wanda was born July 6th, 1934, in East Stroudsburg to her parents Lewis B. Smith Jr. and Bessie M. (Pensyl) Smith. Preceded in death by her three husbands Arthur Counterman, Samuel Getz Jr. and Robert Lamoreaux. Loving mother to Cheryl Smith of Linden Indiana, Wendy Robinson and husband Anthony of Canadensis, Judy Walker and husband Donald of Greer South Carolina, Christopher Counterman and wife Sandi of Cresco, and Mark Counterman and wife Karen of Canadensis. Further survived by her 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. She delivered the Pocono Record newspaper for over 15 years, and before retirement she worked for several years as a greeter at the Pocono Mountain Vacation Bureau, Delaware Water Gap.
Wanda was the true definition of a survivor. She was diagnosed with polio at the age of 10 and doctors didn't expect her to live past age 11. She was told she would probably never have children, and after becoming a mother to five, she became a widow at the young age of 37. While raising her five children she also opened her heart and her home to many that needed a place to stay over the years. Being confined to a wheelchair the past 17+ years, she still lived in her home and took care of herself right up until the day she died. Her motto was "Don't tell me I can't!" She defied all odds and was an amazing beautiful strong caring and loving woman, and she will be truly missed by so many.
Private family services being held with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later time.
Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home 1228 Main Street Honesdale, Pa
Because of her love for animals, donations in her memory can be made to:
Animal Welfare Society of Monroe, 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive (PO Box 13) Stroudsburg, PA 18360
