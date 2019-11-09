|
|
Warren Allen Tucker
5/7/1939 - 10/1/2019
Warren Allen Tucker, 80, affectionately known as Warnie, passed away on November 1, 2019 at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ. He was born on May 7, 1939 in Trenton, NJ to Allen and Mary (Lee) Tucker.
Warren was baptized at Shiloh Baptist Church in Bordentown, NJ by Reverend Bragg. He attended Bordentown public schools and graduated from Bordentown Regional High School in June 1957. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army in February, 1958. He married Viola Davis in June 1958. There were 4 children born from this union. In September 2010, he married Hong Thi Nguyen-Tucker. They have one child.
Warren had a noteworthy military career. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. He was designated as a Distinguished Graduate of the Ordnance Officer Candidate Course, U.S. Army Ordnance Center and School in 1967. He ranked 2nd in his class. During the Vietnam War, Captain Warren Allen Tucker received the "Army Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service". Additionally, he received a "Certificate of Appreciation" for his service signed by the U.S. President and Commander in Chief, Richard Nixon.
He retired from the military in January 1988. He lived in the Poconos throughout his retirement until he took ill. Warren loved to travel, hunt and fish, but most of all he took pleasure in visiting his family and friends.
Warren was predeceased by his two brothers, Richard Tucker and Franklin Tucker. He is survived by and leaves to cherish his memories his wife Hong "Rose", 6 children, Richard Turner, Cheri DaCosta (Francisco), Roxanne Tucker Rustin (Ken), Vivienne Davis (Samuel), Warren Tucker II and Gabriel Tucker; 7 grandchildren, Ramel Turner (Lala), Darnell Turner (Ebony), Divin Turner, Teresa Trainor (Michael), Arneé Tucker, Hollee Andrews (Marlon), and Etienne Tucker; 11 great grandchildren, one great great grandson; two brothers, Raymond Tucker and Rowland Tucker (Michelle), two sisters, Maria Tucker and Jane McIntyre (Frank).
Also left to cherish his memories are his Aunt Nellie "Francis" Littlejohn, Aunt Elsie Lee, Uncle Clark Gable Lee (Marsha), and one "adopted son," Raymond Tucker and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service with Army Military Honors will be held on Wednesday, November 13, at 7:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. A public viewing will be held on Wednesday November 13, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made at yanacfuneralhome.com
