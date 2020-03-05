|
|
Warren V. LeMay
7/3/1948 - 3/4/2020
Warren V. LeMay, 71, of East Stroudsburg, passed away Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville. He was the husband of the late Darla J. (Russell) LeMay with whom he shared 47 years of marriage at the time of her death on April 13, 2017.
Born on July 3, 1948, in Parkersburg, West Virginia he was a son of the late Warren Albert and Margaret (Hardy) LeMay and lived in Monroe County since 2005 moving from Lafayette, NJ.
He served in the United States Coast Guard and was retired from the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Surviving are two daughters, Jeanelle M. LeMay of Matthews, NC and Dara A. (LeMay) Norman and her husband Daniel of McKinney, TX; a brother, Frank LeMay and his wife Lisa and niece Katie of Sugar Creek, MO; a sister, Jennifer (LeMay) Worley and her husband Gary of Newton, NJ; an Aunt Ruth (LeMay) Lokey of Lebanon, OH and several cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dwight LeMay.
There will be a celebration of life on Sunday, March 8, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at the Harmony Masonic Lodge #8, 519 U.S. 206, Andover, NJ. Cremation was private and burial service will take place at Miami Cemetery in Corwin, OH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Friends of the East Broad Top, 550 North Main Street, Robertsdale, PA 16674 www.febt.org.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2020