Warren W. Ace
1/13/1951 - 1/11/2020
Warren W. Ace, 68, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
A life long resident of East Stroudsburg, Warren was born January 13, 1951 to the late George N. and Bertha R. (Silfee) Ace.
He was the loving husband of Sandra (Hilliard) Ace, sharing 49 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his three sons, Warren G. Ace, Bradley Ace and wife Jennifer all of East Stroudsburg and Justin Ace and wife Christina of Hawaii; eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Elliot, Allison, Jackson , Luke, Keoki, Keola and Keanu Ace; and two brothers, Ivan and Joseph Ace.
Warren loved spending time woodworking and outdoors hunting and fishing with his family on the Brodheads and Ticker Lake Rod & Reel. Metal detecting had become his new favorite hobby.
Service will be kept private at Sand Hill Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020