Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Warren W. Ace


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren W. Ace Obituary
Warren W. Ace
1/13/1951 - 1/11/2020
Warren W. Ace, 68, of East Stroudsburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020, surrounded by family at Luke's Hospital - Monroe Campus in Bartonsville.
A life long resident of East Stroudsburg, Warren was born January 13, 1951 to the late George N. and Bertha R. (Silfee) Ace.
He was the loving husband of Sandra (Hilliard) Ace, sharing 49 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, surviving are his three sons, Warren G. Ace, Bradley Ace and wife Jennifer all of East Stroudsburg and Justin Ace and wife Christina of Hawaii; eight grandchildren, Benjamin, Elliot, Allison, Jackson , Luke, Keoki, Keola and Keanu Ace; and two brothers, Ivan and Joseph Ace.
Warren loved spending time woodworking and outdoors hunting and fishing with his family on the Brodheads and Ticker Lake Rod & Reel. Metal detecting had become his new favorite hobby.
Service will be kept private at Sand Hill Cemetery.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -