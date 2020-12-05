1/
Wayne J. Daubert
12/04/2020
Wayne J. Daubert, 74, of Tannersville, passed away Friday morning, December 4, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Berthamae "Bert" (Dailey) Daubert with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Born on August 4, 1946 in East Stroudsburg, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carrie (Setzer) Daubert and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He worked as a lineman for PP&L until retiring after 39 years of service.
Wayne was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Stroudsburg and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1106 in Stroud Township.
He enjoyed fishing and reading and many people knew him for his woodworking talents.
In addition to his wife, surviving are three children, Lauri Bonawitz and husband Lorne of Carlisle, Rebekah McCoy and husband John of Tannersville, and Adam Daubert and wife Monica (Whitby) of Stroudsburg; four grandchildren, Logan, Jacob, Emma and Madison; a sister, Dolores Fetherman of Stroudsburg; and nephews, Bill Fetherman and wife MC and Matt Fetherman.
Private services will take place at the convenience of the family. As per his wishes, his body was donated to science through the Humanity Gifts Registry in Philadelphia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to may be made to the Valor Clinic Foundation at www.valorclinic.org.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street Stroudsburg, PA 18360
www.wmhclarkfuneralhome.com

Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
