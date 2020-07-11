1/
Wayne W. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne W. Smith
07/11/2020
Wayne W. Smith, 76, of Kunkletown, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.
He was the loving husband of the late Leona L (Getz) Smith. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together before her passing in 2011.
Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Allison Smith and the late Irene (Gower) Smith.
Wayne owned and operated Wayne Smith Masonry for 15 years. He was a former member of the Western Pocono Jaycees, the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, and also was very involved in short track racing throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting, and golfing in the Men's Monday Night Twilight Golf League at Indian Mountain Golf Course. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, Bryan K. Smith and his fiancée, Suzy Hahn, and Eric L. Smith; a brother, Daryl Smith and his wife, Fern; and a nephew, Tracy Brotzman and his wife, Denise.
A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, where the memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Deborah K. Scheffey officiating. Burial of the ashes will follow in Gilbert Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596 Kunkletown, PA 18058.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322
kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved