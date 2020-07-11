Wayne W. Smith07/11/2020Wayne W. Smith, 76, of Kunkletown, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono.He was the loving husband of the late Leona L (Getz) Smith. They celebrated 47 years of marriage together before her passing in 2011.Born in Palmerton, he was the son of the late Allison Smith and the late Irene (Gower) Smith.Wayne owned and operated Wayne Smith Masonry for 15 years. He was a former member of the Western Pocono Jaycees, the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, and also was very involved in short track racing throughout the years. He enjoyed hunting, and golfing in the Men's Monday Night Twilight Golf League at Indian Mountain Golf Course. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.He is survived by two sons, Bryan K. Smith and his fiancée, Suzy Hahn, and Eric L. Smith; a brother, Daryl Smith and his wife, Fern; and a nephew, Tracy Brotzman and his wife, Denise.A visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, where the memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Deborah K. Scheffey officiating. Burial of the ashes will follow in Gilbert Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kunkletown Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 596 Kunkletown, PA 18058.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville, PA 18322