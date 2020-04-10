|
|
Webert Dezil
4/9/2020
Webert Dezil, 85, of Brooklyn, New York died on Thursday April 9, 2020 while residing at his daughter home in East Stroudsburg, Pa. He was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti and was of the Protestant faith.
He was residing in the Brooklyn, N.Y. area for the past 5 years and prior to that he was a lifelong resident of Haiti. He was employed as House Speaker for Francois Duvalier, the President of Haiti for 15 years.
He is survived by his daughter Hardene Dezil of East Stroudsburg, Pa. and many other children, siblings and cousins.
Private burial services will be held on Monday April 13, 2020 in the Stroudsburg Cemetery Stroudsburg, Pa.
The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th, Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360 is in charge of the arrangements.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th, Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020