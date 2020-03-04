|
Wesley S. Thomas
2/17/2020
Wesley S. Thomas, 59, passed away February 17, 2020.
He graduated 1978 from East Stroudsburg High School and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Wesley served his country for 20 years retiring at ranks of M/Sgt.
His achievements directly contributed to our National Defense. After retirement he worked 10 years as a supervisor at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
In addition to his mother, Carolyn Thomas Lohman and husband Sam, he is survived by sons Wesley S. Thomas II & wife Joy of Pen Argyl, Andrew J. Thomas & wife LeeAnn of Northampton, a brother Michael Thomas (retired U.S. Air Force) & wife Elizabeth of Dover, DE. Sisters Jean Smith & husband Fred of Effort, Lori Thomas and boyfriend Keith of Lake Ariel.
Wesley is also survived by four grandsons whom he loved dearly and was so proud of. Wesley was proceded in death by his father Thomas N. Thomas and bother Matthew A. Thomas.
Services were held February 21 in Nazareth, PA. Interment was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Wesley will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020